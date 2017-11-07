Lawyer to jury: Ignore 'noise' to convict ex-jail union boss

A prosecutor urged jurors in a closing argument at the trial of New York City's former jail guard union boss to ignore the "noise" from defense lawyers.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kan Nawaday (kahn NOW-uh-day) told jurors Tuesday that they should "focus only on the facts" to conclude Norman Seabrook accepted a $60,000 bribe in a luxury handbag to deliver $20 million in union funds to a hedge fund.

He showed the small Ferragamo handbag to jurors as he blamed the crime on greed.

Seabrook's lawyers say he is not guilty. They have repeatedly attack the credibility of the government's main witness, Jona Rechnitz (REHK'-nihts), calling him a con man and a liar.

Nawaday told the jury that defense lawyers had decided to make the trial about whether jurors like Rechnitz.