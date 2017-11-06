Texas church shooter Devin Patrick Kelley served in Air Force, was court-martialed for assaulting wife, child

The Texas church shooter was discharged from the Air Force for assaulting his spouse and child, posted social media content that was "kinda out there" and a connection to the small community where he opened fire on Sunday, officials said.

Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, killed at least 26 people and wounded approximately 20 others when he unleashed a hail of bullets inside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, in the deadliest church shooting in modern U.S. history.

The gunman had previously served in the U.S. Air Force, and was stationed at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico from 2010 until his discharge in 2014, an Air Force spokesperson confirmed to Fox News.

He was court-martialed in 2012 for assaulting his wife and his child, and later received a bad conduct discharge from the Air Force, in addition to confinement for 12 months, and was reduced in rank.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday said there was a connection between the "very deranged individual" and the church where the slayings took place, telling "FOX & Friends" that people will learn about a link.

"I don't think the church was just randomly attacked," he said. "I think there was a reason why the shooter chose this church."

The gunman was also denied a Texas gun permit, according to Abbott.

"He was rejected either because he did not fully answer all the questions that are required to get a Texas gun permit, or he answered those questions wrong, that we still don't know," he said.



Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt told Fox News that Kelley's former father-in-law did attend the First Baptist Church, but he and his wife were not there Sunday.

His ex-mother-in-law’s P.O. Box was also listed as having a mailing address in Sutherland Springs, the Daily Beast reported.

Kelley worked as a security guard for a Texas waterpark this past summer, according to a resume under his name that appeared online.

The suspect, who is from New Braunfels, a suburb outside San Antonio, was found dead in his car after he sped away from the scene of the shooting and was chased by two Good Samaritans.

Tackitt told Fox News on Monday authorities believe the gunshot wound that ultimately killed Kelley was "self-inflicted," however, there was also an exchange of gunfire before and during the case.

"All I know is he stopped another resident right over here and said, 'Lets go we got an active shooter, we need to get him stopped,' and they were chasing him," he said. "They were shooting rounds at him and then he went off the road, we don't know if he was actually hit again or what, but wrecked out. He was from my understanding self-inflicted gun shot wound."

Kelley was dressed in black tactical gear and wearing a ballistic vest when he arrived at a Valero gas station near the First Baptist Church around 11:20 a.m., investigators said.

Speaking at a news conference Sunday night, officials said he crossed the street to the church, left his vehicle and began firing a Ruger AR assault-type rifle at the place of worship. Kelley then entered the church and began firing at the crowds of people.

"He just walked down the center aisle, turned around and my understanding was shooting on his way back out," said Tackitt, who said the gunman also carried a handgun but that he didn't know if it was fired.

"It's unbelievable to see children, men and women, laying there. Defenseless people," he said.

Investigators are looking into recent Facebook posts made by Kelley – one in particular that showed what appeared to be a semiautomatic weapon.

"I don't know what was on his websites," Tackitt said. "He'd made all kinds of comments but I don't know exactly what was on there."

Lialonnie Leos, who attended New Braunfels High School with Kelley, told Fox News the gunman was "a quiet kid" who wasn't popular, but "had his share of friends."

Leos said Kelley recently added her on Facebook and would share things about guns and Atheism on his timeline.

"He was pretty negative. The last post I remember was of a rifle," she said.

Leo said she wasn't sure what Kelley's interests were, but remembered his posts because "they were kinda out there compared to all the usual stuff i see on my timeline."

