Police: Officer shot driver who was ramming vehicle

Authorities say a police officer in suburban Washington shot and wounded an SUV driver who had been ramming a vehicle that someone else was in.

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, said in a statement that a man called 911 Sunday evening, saying someone was ramming his car with an SUV at a Silver Spring shopping center.

Police say a responding officer shot the unidentified SUV driver. The driver was taken to a hospital in serious condition. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators did not immediately release the races or identities of those involved in the shooting.

Police say the officer has been with the department for 10 years and, per standard procedure, is on paid administrative leave as the shooting is investigated.

It is unclear what prompted the initial altercation.

This story has been corrected to show that the shooting occurred on Sunday, not Saturday.