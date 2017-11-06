Fears that 'leaning' San Francisco high-rise can't survive earthquake

A couple who lives in San Francisco's Millennium Tower said in an interview that they are afraid the building--which has reportedly sunk 17 inches—might not be able to withstand an earthquake.

"We don't know if this building's going to stand up in an earthquake," Frank Jernigan told CBS' "60 Minutes." "And so I became severely frightened of that."

A consumer group is suing the developers of San Francisco’s Millennium Tower for $200 million for damages over the building’s condition.

Pat Dodson, who paid $2 million in 2009 for a two-bedroom apartment on the 42nd floor in 2016, said when she purchased the unit, he was under the impression that it was the best building in the city.

Dodson said her husband now checks stress gauges and inspects the cracks in the luxury condo’s basement, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The luxury condo has reportedly sunk about 17 inches since the construction that began more than a decade ago – above the engineers’ projection of four to six inches over the life of the building.

The building could continue sinking up to 31 inches, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

An association representing the building’s homeowners is now suing the developers for more than $200 million in damages over the state of the building.