Illinois police officer killed after traffic stop

An Illinois police officer died Sunday morning after he was seriously injured during a traffic stop, police said.

The officer was conducting the traffic stop about 1 a.m. Sunday when he called for extra assistance, the Rockford Police Department said. Police responding to the call found the officer, identified as Jaimie Cox, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Cox was taken to the hospital, where he later died. It is unclear how Cox was injured or what led to his death.

Another person found at the scene was killed in a car crash.

Rockford police initially said on Twitter that officers were responding to a “shooting involving an officer,” but they did not specify who was shot.