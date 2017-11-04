Sen. Rand Paul assaulted in Kentucky home

Sen. Rand Paul was assaulted inside his own home in Bowling Green, Kentucky on Friday afternoon, police say. He suffered a minor injury.

Kentucky State Police have arrested the senator’s assailant, identified as Rene Boucher, 59, of Bowling Green for intentionally assaulting Sen. Paul inside his home, causing minor injury, according to WBKO.com.

Boucher was arrested and charged with one count of 4th degree assault – minor injury. He was taken to the nearby Warren County Detention Center.

It’s not immediately clear what sparked the assault, but an investigation has been launched by local authorities.

Officials for Sen. Paul’s office say that the former presidential candidate did not suffer any major injuries.

"Senator Paul was blindsided and the victim of an assault," Kelsey Cooper, a spokeswoman for Paul, said in a statement to thehill.com. "The assailant was arrested and it is now a matter for the police. Senator Paul is fine.”