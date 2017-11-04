Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME

Police: Parents find Adderall in girl's Halloween candy

Associated Press

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. –  Police are investigating after the parents of an 8-year-old girl found four Adderall pills inside her bag of Halloween candy.

East Providence police said Friday the girl was trick-or-treating on Halloween when her parents discovered the pills. The girl's father took the pills to the department Wednesday and filed a report.

The pills weren't ingested, so the child was not harmed.

Police don't believe the incident was intentional.