Response to man's plea for 'lawyer dog' has internet barking

Did a suspect ask for a lawyer dog? Or did he call a detective "dog," while seeking a lawyer?

A Louisiana Supreme Court justice appears to side with the canine lawyer interpretation.

Defense lawyers say the confession of Warren Demesme (deh-MEHZ-mey) in a New Orleans rape case should be suppressed because he asked for counsel during an October 2015 interrogation. He told investigators, "Why don't you just give me a lawyer dog ..."

Louisiana's Supreme Court allowed the confession. The majority issued no written ruling, but Justice Scott Crichton (KRAY'-tuhn) issued a separate opinion saying Demesme's "equivocal reference to a 'lawyer dog'" didn't merit stopping interrogation.

Online court watchers have ridiculed Crichton's opinion, which went beyond prosecutors' arguments. Prosecutors had not suggested that Demesme was seeking a canine attorney.