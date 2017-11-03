Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME

Man who used water gun in bank robberies gets up to 10 years

Associated Press

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. –  A man convicted of robbing two Massachusetts banks with a water gun painted to look real has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

The Daily Hampshire Gazette reports that 34-year-old Edgardo Rivera was also sentenced Thursday to five years of probation after being convicted of multiple counts of armed and masked robbery.

Prosecutors say the Springfield man robbed a bank in South Hadley on March 28, 2016, and a bank in Ware just a few days later. About $10,000 in total was stolen.

An employee at one of the banks said she thought she was going to die.

Rivera's lawyer asked for a shorter sentence, saying his client used a water gun to make sure no one got hurt.

___

Information from: Daily Hampshire Gazette (Northampton, Mass.), http://www.gazettenet.com