Investigators: Texas woman planned daughters' deaths

Investigators say a north Texas woman planned for at least two weeks to kill her daughters before the two girls were fatally shot this week.

Sarah Nicole Henderson was arrested early Thursday after her husband called 911 to report the shootings at their home near Mabank, a town about 55 miles (89 kilometers) southeast of Dallas. The girls were ages 5 and 7.

The 29-year-old woman is charged with capital murder. Her bond was set Friday at $2 million.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says investigators believe she'd been planning the shootings and also planned to kill her husband.

Deputies were initially called to the house late Wednesday by Henderson's husband, who reported his wife was suicidal. But when deputies arrived, he told them things were fine.

He called again a few hours to report she'd shot her two daughters.