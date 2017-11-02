Man attacks kills himself with chainsaw after attacking his wife with an ax, police say

A Virginia man who assaulted his wife with a hatchet during a domestic dispute killed himself with a chainsaw, police said.

Fairfax County police said it received a report of an assault with a weapon around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home in Springfield after a family member allegedly arrived at the home and saw a 70-year-old man striking his 76-year-old wife with the blunt side of hatchet.

“The family member was able to rescue the victim, bring her outside,” Fairfax County Police Officer Reem Awad told Fox 5 DC. “At which point, the male suspect did follow outside and a struggle ensued over the ax. 911 was called at that point and we responded.”

The man reportedly barricaded himself inside the home.

“One officer was able to see inside the garage where the suspect was located on the floor,” Awad said. “He appeared to have life-threatening injuries to the upper body. He has since died from those injuries. They appear to be caused by a chainsaw.”

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the hospital. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation.