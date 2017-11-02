Federal Signal tops Street 3Q forecasts

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) _ Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $12.5 million.

The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 24 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The company that makes products ranging from street sweepers to toll booth technology for government, industrial and commercial customers posted revenue of $248.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $239.4 million.

Federal Signal expects full-year earnings in the range of 79 cents to 82 cents per share.

Federal Signal shares have increased 35 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 79 percent in the last 12 months.

