Stranger gifts barbershop to man behind 'Haircuts for Homeless'

A man who has given free hair cuts to 1,000 homeless people during the past year was rewarded with his own barbershop, after a stranger heard the selfless story, FOX29 reported.

Brennon Jones, the founder of “Haircuts for Homeless,” has, for the past year, provided free cuts and shaves to people living on the streets of Philadelphia.

"I was traveling to work one day, and I seen a guy. I gave him a dollar, and I think I had a piece of fruit or something,” Jones told FOX29. "He was very appreciative, but on my way home I was asking myself what else could I do? What else could I offer that gentleman?”

Then the idea struck.

"I said maybe I could use my talent in hair cutting to provide a service that could potentially brighten someone's day," Jones said.

Jones' selfless service quickly became part of his daily routine.

“Me personally, I think I surpassed a thousand haircuts, so many I stopped counting," Jones said. "So it’s been a good year so far."

Jones’ street shop quickly garnered attention in the Philadelphia community. The friendly atmosphere often drew a group of supporters, which leads to conversation amongst strangers -- creating a traditional barbershop feel.

“I feed them, provide them with clothing, toiletries, the whole nine yards,” Jones said.

But, with the winter months approaching, Jones was worried the cold weather would thwart his good work.

That's when Sean Johnson, the successful owner of “Taper’s Barbershop” and a complete stranger to Jones, stepped in.

“When I found out, well, I need to be part of that,” Sean Johnson said. “I need to see what I can do to help.”

Johnson gifted Jones a fully-renovated barber shop, completely free of charge, so that Jones could continue his incredible service.

“He said, 'Listen, I’ve got a building I want you to come check out,'" Jones said. "He said, 'Do you like this place?' I said, 'Yeah I like it.' he tossed me the key and said, 'it’s yours.'"

Johnson said he had himself benefited from others during his own journey to success -- which started after he left prison.

“When I was in there I went to school learned how to cut hair, my mother paid for my license and I’m not gonna let my mom down,” Johnson said.

After his mother helped him get on his feet, Johnson said he felt it was his duty to return the favor to others in need.

“It wasn’t about me giving a barbershop, when you look at the homeless and the things that they need, I looked at it as more," Johnson said. "I built something and I want to see it keep going and I want to see it do a great thing."