Saipov's neighbors saw him as cordial, peaceful

Neighbors of Sayfullo Saipov said that during the few months he lived in their community he was a cordial and peaceful resident, though somewhat remote.

Carlos Batista, who lives on the same block as the Saipov family, said the 29-year-old had the rented Home Depot truck used in the attack weeks before the attack and had it parked in front of his residence.

Saipov was often hanging out with two other guys and they would hop into the truck and go for rides, said Batista, who also said he thought it was strange.

“They didn’t look like construction workers. They weren’t dressed like they were going to work,” Batista said.

He also said that Saipov was always with these two men, who had the same long beards.

“I would see him with them more than his own kids,” he said.

Batista added that Saipov was generally nice and that he would always wave, even when he was driving away in the Home Depot truck.

Batista also recalled a time that he was riding his dirt bike up and down the street and Saipov’s two cohorts came out and got loud with him for making noise, keeping the kids up. The argument got heated, but it was Saipov who calmed his friends down and remedied the situation.

A spokesperson for the Omar Mosque, which is just around the corner from Saipov's residence, said members of the mosque never saw him in their building for services.