Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 injured, police say

Police in suburban Denver said Wednesday that two men were killed and a woman was injured in a shooting at a Walmart Super Center.

Thornton Police reported the shooting at approximately 6:30 p.m. local time. A little more than an hour later, they tweeted that there was not an active shooter "at this time." However, they did not say whether a suspect had been apprehended.

North Suburban Medical Center told Fox News it had admitted "two bystanders who came in stable condition." It was not immediately clear whether those injuries were part of the official total.

Twitter users posted videos of the evacuated store and multiple emergency vehicles responding to the store.

"I was just picking up my last item and about to head towards the checkout," a witness told KDVR. "I heard two slow pops that sounded like they were coming from the front checkout area, and then started to run as about four more shots rang out a little faster.

"At that point, everyone was just running and screaming."

The Walmart Super Center is part of a shopping center that includes restaurants and a movie theater. It is located off Interstate 25 in Thornton, which is north of downtown Denver.

