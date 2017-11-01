California doctor arrested for allegedly sexually abusing patient in her 60s

Authorities in California arrested a doctor on Wednesday after he reportedly sexually assaulted a patient during a physical.

Narinder Singh Parhar, 64, was first investigated by Roseville police after a woman in her 60’s reported him following her appointment on Aug. 14, according to the police department statement on Facebook.

She alleged that he “touched her inappropriately” during a physical “in areas not related to the patient’s medical issue.”

Parhar was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery, sexual penetration and elder abuse and taken to South Placer County Jail, the post said.

Authorities are reportedly searching for any other potential victims.