Mom of teen killed by half-brother: I hope you leave prison 'in a body bag'

The mom of a Grand Rapids-area teenager killed by her 17-year-old brother had some stinging words of her daughter’s killer.

“To Savon, I hate you, I will never forgive you,” Stacey Hilton said Monday during the sentencing hearing for Savon Schmus, who was convicted of killing McKenna Hilton in 2016. “McKenna did nothing to you to deserve what you did to her. McKenna considered you to be [her] brother.”

She added: “I hope when you go to prison, you get exactly what you deserve. I hope that when you come out of prison, I hope it’s not on your two feet. I hope it’s in a body bag.”

Schmus was sentenced to at least 40 years in prison for strangling his 18-year-old half-sister, McKenna. He pleaded guilty earlier this month to killing her, FOX17 reported.

Investigators said Schmus, who was 16 at the time, strangled Hilton in their father’s apartment. Her body was found in the woods near Emerald Lake in August 2016.

Schmus did not speak at Monday’s hearing but his attorney told the judge he was remorseful.

According to WOOD-TV, David Schmus, the father of both Savon and McKenna, read a Bible verse from the book of Corinthians about the endurance of love.

"As much as they say that he's remorseful, he's not. I've dealt with him enough to know he's not,” Stacey Hilton said. “So there's nothing more to say to him, that's over and I just hope people remember McKenna and do good for her, because she would have done wonderful things and we want to honor her. And we want to continue to honor her and make sure her memory stays alive."