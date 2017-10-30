Thieves steal wheels from family's wheelchair-accessible van

A Massachusetts family was stunned when they discovered all four tires had been stolen from their wheelchair-accessible van, Boston 25 News reported.

Heecliff Delarosa said he was was devastated Sunday morning when he learned thieves had stolen the wheels from a recently-purchased, handicap-friendly van.

"So I go outside and the first thing I see is two red crates on one side and then I go on the other side and there's two more red crates. no tires, no wheels," Delarosa said.

The Delarosa family bought the van for their 14-year-old son, Isaiah, who has cerebral palsy. They said the purchase was an expensive sacrifice and the only way to travel with their son. Now, Isaiah is stuck at home.

"There's no other way we can transport him anywhere," Delarosa said.

Delarosa says the van was clearly wheelchair-accessible and parked in a handicapped spot. He said he doesn't understand how someone could steal from a disabled person.

"Like how could you be so heartless? Just take somebody's stuff. You don't know what they're going through," Delarosa said. "God forbid we have an emergency and have to take him out what would we do?"

This is not the first time the Delarosa’s property has been stolen.

Six years ago, Boston 25 News covered another incident in which Isaiah’s wheelchair was stolen from his front yard.

"Sometimes I feel we can't catch a break for anything, it's like struggle after struggle after struggle," Delarosa said.