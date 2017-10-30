Taliban says American captive's health is in poor condition, US will be responsible

The Taliban militants in Afghanistan say their American captive’s condition has deteriorated and is in poor health.

A spokesman for the militants said in a statement Monday that the American – identified as Kevin King – is suffering from heart and kidney problems, and often loses consciousness.

King was kidnapped in August 2016 together with an Australian man, Timothy Weekes, outside the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, where the pair worked as teachers. They were taken from their vehicle while driving at night between their residence and the university.

The Taliban has since released a couple of videos showing the captives. In January, the video features both men, pale and unshaven, asking President Donald Trump to begin negotiations with the militants and offer a prisoner swap for their freedom.

“If we stay here for much longer, we will be killed. I don’t want to die here,” Weeks said in the video, the Guardian reported. “Donald Trump, sir, I ask you, please. This is in your hands. I ask you please to negotiate with the Taliban. If you do not negotiate with them, we will be killed.”

American Caitlan Coleman and Canadian Joshua Boyle also appeared in the video, who were freed in October this year by Pakistani troops following a five-year captivity.

In another clip, dated June 16, King and Weekes appeared still pale but healthier compared to the first video. They said the Taliban treated them well but they insist on the government to set them free.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.