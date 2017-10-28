Pennsylvania driver killed in collision with football team's bus

The quiet night she spent at her aunt’s home Friday, just watching a movie, was typical for Jasmine McCarter, her family members say.

That’s why the news was so shocking early Saturday, when loved ones learned that McCarter, 23, of York, Pa., was killed while driving back home from her aunt’s place in Spring Garden Township. Her car collided head-on with a bus carrying the Eastern York High School football team back from a game.

The bus driver and two coaches suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but none of the players required medical attention, the York Daily Record reported.

McCarter was pronounced dead at the scene. She hadn’t been wearing a seat belt and was thrown from her vehicle, the newspaper reported.

On Saturday, family members spoke about the bright young woman who was pursuing a master’s degree after graduating from York County School of Technology.

“She was just a really loving person, a hard worker, always kept a job even throughout college," Jasmine’s aunt, Jennifer Iturmendi Murray, told the Daily Record.

"She was one of the sweetest, nicest people you would ever meet," her father, James McCarter of Manchester Township, Pa., told the paper. “I couldn't be more proud of her.”

The crash occurred along Route 30, near Wrightsville, in Hellam Township, PennLive.com reported. Investigators said McCarter had driven her Ford Explorer westbound through a grassy median, then collided with the eastbound bus, the report said.

The injured coaches were released from the hospital Saturday, the York Daily Record reported. But the driver's condition wasn't known.