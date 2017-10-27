Man fighting old conviction: Pal testified to save himself

A man challenging his conviction for killing a 16-year-old girl in Maine in 1989 alleges that his friend testified against him so that police would look the other way in a rape case.

Anthony Sanborn alleges that his friend, Gerard Rossi, effectively made a deal with police to implicate him in the death of Jessica Briggs.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Gloria Brosseau testified Friday that Rossi raped her numerous times, but Portland police were uninterested in pressing charges because Rossi was a witness against Sanborn.

The lead detective in the case said no deal was made and Brosseau's allegations were referred to Augusta police.

Sanborn served 27 years in prison for Briggs' death until a key witness recanted. He was released on bail earlier this year.

