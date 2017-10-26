Texas police search for clues in case of unidentified child

Police are sifting through hundreds of tips and leads to discover the name of a little boy whose body was found on a beach in Southeast Texas last week.

It's the second time in a decade that residents and law enforcement in Galveston have struggled to identify a lifeless child found on the shores of their beach community.

The Galveston Police Department is working with federal and state agencies in a national search for the young Hispanic boy's identity — and to find out why no one has reported him missing. The medical examiner hasn't determined a cause of death.

Police Capt. Joshua Schirard says investigators have "gotten probably close to a thousand tips from the news stories and social media posts that have been out there."