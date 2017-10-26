Ex-teacher arrested on sexual assault charges in Hawaii

A male teacher who was fired from an all-girls high school in Hawaii has been arrested on sexual assault charges, authorities said.

Mario DiLello, 55, was being held on suspicion of two counts of fourth-degree sex assault and three counts of third-degree sex assault, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

DiLello taught social studies at Sacred Hearts Academy in Kaimuki. School officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment, the newspaper said.

Earlier this month, schools officials explained in a letter that an unidentified teacher had been fired for “inappropriate behavior.”

“We immediately investigated and dismissed the teacher on the same day the incidents were reported,” the letter stated, according to the Star-Advertiser. “We notified authorities, and the parents filed a police report. This is now a police matter, and we are fully cooperating with the investigation.”

