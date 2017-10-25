Kate Steinle trial to feature testimony from cop who responded to scene

The third day in the trial of a homeless illegal immigrant from Mexico charged with killing Kate Steinle will features testimony from an officer who processed the crime scene.

San Francisco Police Officer Raymond Ortiz, who is expected to testify on Wednesday, was part of the CSI unit that responded to Pier 14 the night of July 1, 2015, when Steinle was fatally shot in San Francisco.

During testimony on Tuesday, Ortiz showed jurors video and several pictures showing the entire length of the pier, including the swivel chair the defendant Jose Ines Garcia Zarate was in, the exact spot where Kate was hit, and the location of several witnesses in relation to them.

It is still unclear what other witnesses prosecutors will call after Ortiz takes the stand.

On Tuesday, jurors heard from Michelle Lo, a witness to the slaying.

Lo said she was on vacation in San Francisco with her family at the time. She remembered a man dressed in black who "looked like a homeless person" and was spinning around in a chair "grinning and laughing" who made her uncomfortable.

She said she and her family continued along a pier before hearing a "very sharp scream" and seeing a woman on the ground. And she said she saw the same man from earlier walking away.

Zarate, 54, admitted shooting Steinle, but says it was an accident.

Steinle's father testified Monday that before she died, she said to him: "Help me, Dad."

The prosecution said those were her last words.

While Garcia's immigration status is what brought the case into the national spotlight, jurors will not hear evidence about that, and it will not be a factor in the trial.

Steinle's slaying became a signature issue for Donald Trump as he was running for president. He invoked the slaying in calling for the construction of a wall on the Mexican border and stepping up deportations and cracking down on illegal immigration.

