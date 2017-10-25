Former fire chief admits starting blaze that burned 42 acres

A former Maine fire chief has pleaded guilty to setting a wildfire that burned 42 acres in 2016.

The Journal Tribune reports that 61-year-old Ricky Plummer pleaded guilty Wednesday to starting the fire when he was chief, under an agreement in which he'd be sentenced to two years in prison.

Firefighters from several towns helped fight the April 15, 2016, wildfire that caused a nearby condominium complex to be evacuated.

The former Old Orchard Beach fire chief told investigators he was elsewhere when the fire started, but later said he accidentally started the fire while smoking.

Fellow firefighters said he didn't smoke.

Plummer previously worked in the fire department in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for more than 20 years. He has also worked in other fire departments in Maine, Massachusetts and Florida.

