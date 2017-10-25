Dog trapped in abandoned mine rescued by Colorado hikers

Every dog has its day.

Hikers in Colorado captured the dramatic rescue of a dog trapped in an abandoned mine shaft.

Preston Gladd was hiking earlier this month in Park County, Colo., when he heard animal sounds coming from the inside of a cave, FOX31 reported. His girlfriend, Portia Scovern, wrote in a Facebook post that Gladd continued on his way thinking the sounds were from a wild animal.

However, more than a week later, on Oct. 18, Gladd was hiking in the same area when he heard the familiar noise of barking. And he noticed a dog had apparently fallen into an abandoned mine shaft.

Gladd called Scovern and his friend Gannon Ingles to help retrieve the trapped dog.

Scovern captured the men using hiking gear to lapel down the mine shaft and retrieve the dog.

“Hi buddy! We’re going to get you!” a voice is heard saying.

After the dog, later identified as Cheyenne, was safely pulled out, she was given food and water. Later, Scovern filmed the canine receiving hugs from the hikers and a bath.

Scovern shared the video and story on her personal Facebook page, hoping to find Cheyenne’s owner. With some luck, the pup’s owner was located and Cheyenne was reunited with his family. They have not been identified.

