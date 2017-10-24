Utah robbery suspect evades police, then asks them for help after getting stuck inside church

A Utah robbery suspect evaded authorities after a police chase that ended when his tires blew and he got away.

But a day later, he ended up calling police for help after he somehow got stuck in an abandoned church.

Police had been searching for Shane Paul Owen, 46, a robbery suspect with multiple warrants out for his arrest, and received a tip about his whereabouts, FOX 13 reported.

When authorities in Woods Cross tried to pull Owen over, the 46-year-old sped off and headed south toward Salt Lake City.

The chase continued until officers spiked Owen's tires and he ditched the vehicle.

After hiding in a church overnight in a standoff with cops, Owen ended up calling police for help after he got stuck inside the building's boiler room.

Officials went into the church after making sure he was not armed, and took him into custody. He faces a slew of charges.