Parent accused of beating up teen at Texas high school

Authorities have arrested a Texas parent seen in a video pummeling a teen girl on high school property, according to a report.

Mary Alice Hernandez, 34, was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury on Monday in Corpus Christi after the disturbing footage filmed at Miller High School went viral, according to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times.

The video, which was captured on a cellphone, showed the suspect repeatedly striking a student in the head on Oct. 18 before fleeing the scene.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS PROFANITY

The arrest came after the student’s mom made a plea on Facebook for help tracking down the woman.

