The Latest: Lawyer seeks probation for cop who shot at teens

The Latest on court filings on the sentencing of Chicago police officer convicted for civil rights violations (all times local):

5 p.m.

An attorney is seeking probation for a suspended Chicago police officer who shot into a car full of teenagers in December 2013, wounding two of them.

In a filing in U.S. District Court, attorney Daniel Herbert says Officer Marco Proano should not be punished for alleged systemic problems in the Chicago Police Department. Prosecutors are seeking up to eight years in prison, saying in a court filing Monday that Proano could have killed all six teens when he fired indiscriminately into the reportedly stolen Toyota.

Proano was convicted in August of two counts of civil rights violations. Prosecutors said he fired into the car as it backed up after being stopped for speeding.

In asking U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman for probation, Herbert said the married father of three had a decorated career before it was derailed amid protests against police violence.

8:05 a.m.

Federal prosecutors are seeking an eight-year prison sentence for a suspended Chicago police officer who shot into a car full of teenagers in December 2013, wounding two of them.

Officer Marco Proano was convicted in August of two counts of civil rights violations.

Prosecutors said he fired into the car as it backed up after being stopped for speeding.

Dashcam video shows him firing toward a person inside the car. Proano's attorney, Daniel Herbert, said an officer is allowed by law to use deadly force if he believes the target poses a threat.

In a court filing Monday, prosecutors said Proano could have killed all six teenagers when he fired indiscriminately into the car.

Proano is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 20. He has been on unpaid suspension since 2016.