Kate Steinle trial to feature testimony of witness to killing by illegal immigrant

William La Jeunesse reports on the arguments from the first day of the murder trial.

Kate Steinle's dad testifies on final moments of her life

The second day in the trial of the homeless illegal immigrant from Mexico charged with killing Kate Steinle is set to feature testimony from a witness to the slaying. 

Michelle Lo is expected on Tuesday to tell the jury what she saw the night of July 1, 2015, when Steinle and her father, James Steinle, were strolling on San Francisco's Embarcadero and she was shot by Jose Ines Garcia Zarate.

Kelly Wright reports from New York City

Emotions running high at Kate Steinle's murder trial

Lo is expected to use a Chinese interpreter when she takes the stand. It's unclear what other witnesses the court will hear from Tuesday on the trial's second day.

KATE STEINLE CASE THAT LED TO DEBATE OVER US SANCTUARY CITIES, TRUMP’S CALL FOR WALL IS UNDER WAY IN COURT

Zarate, 54, admits shooting Steinle, but says it was an accident.

Steinle's father testified Monday that before she died, she said to him: “Help me, dad.”

Jose Zarate admits to fatal shooting, but claims it was accidental.

Illegal immigrant on trial for Steinle murder

The prosecution said those were her last words.

While Garcia's immigration status is what brought the case into the national spotlight, jurors will not hear evidence about that, and it will not be a factor in the trial.

Steinle's murder became a signature issue for Donald Trump as he was running for president. He invoked the murder in calling for the construction of a wall on the Mexican border and stepping up deportations and cracking down on illegal immigration.

