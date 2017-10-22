Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts boy, 7, mauled by pit bulls, cops say

Fox News
A 7-year-old boy was attacked and killed by two pit bulls in Massachusetts, officials said.

A 7-year-old boy was attacked and killed by two pit bulls in Massachusetts, officials said.  (Boston 25 News)

A 7-year-old boy was attacked and killed by two pit bulls in Massachusetts after apparently entering an enclosed area Saturday, officials said.

The Middlesex district attorney's office said a preliminary investigation suggests the boy was attacked in Lowell around 6 p.m. after entering a fenced area where the dogs were located.

Officers responding to a report of an injured child at the home arrived at the scene to find the child already dead.

Pit Bull Attack 2

A 7-year-old boy was attacked and killed by two pit bulls in Massachusetts, officials said.  (Boston 25 News)

"I heard someone yelling, 'It's my baby! It's my baby!' and I come to find out that it was my daughter's friend's son," neighbor Annmarie Dizazzo told Boston 25 News.

Authorities said one of the pit bulls escaped after the attack before it was captured and euthanized. The other pit bull is in the custody of the city's animal control.

The district attorney's office has not yet identified the child, and charges have yet to be filed as of early Sunday.

Lowell is located about 30 miles north of Boston.