Massachusetts boy, 7, mauled by pit bulls, cops say

A 7-year-old boy was attacked and killed by two pit bulls in Massachusetts after apparently entering an enclosed area Saturday, officials said.

The Middlesex district attorney's office said a preliminary investigation suggests the boy was attacked in Lowell around 6 p.m. after entering a fenced area where the dogs were located.

Officers responding to a report of an injured child at the home arrived at the scene to find the child already dead.

"I heard someone yelling, 'It's my baby! It's my baby!' and I come to find out that it was my daughter's friend's son," neighbor Annmarie Dizazzo told Boston 25 News.

Authorities said one of the pit bulls escaped after the attack before it was captured and euthanized. The other pit bull is in the custody of the city's animal control.

The district attorney's office has not yet identified the child, and charges have yet to be filed as of early Sunday.

Lowell is located about 30 miles north of Boston.