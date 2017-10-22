Hawaii: Downpours to ease drought conditions, raise flash flood risk into Tuesday

Drenching rain will converge on much of the Hawaiian Islands and raise the risk of flash flooding early this week.

"The combination of tropical moisture nearby and an approaching non-tropical storm will unleash locally heavy rain on much of Hawaii at the start of this week," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Kristina Pydynowski.

The moisture will reach areas that typically do not receive much rain when the northeast trade wind prevails.





Motorists and pedestrians around Honolulu should be prepared for the downpours that can lead to street and highway flooding during Monday and Monday night.

Localized flash flooding may occur in the many rural areas on the islands.

Locally gusty winds will also accompany the rain.

A sweep of dry air will allow the rain to taper off or diminish to spotty showers over the northwestern islands later Monday, around Oahu by Tuesday, and Molokai and Maui by Tuesday night. However, downpours may persist on the Big Island into Wednesday.

"Many areas on Hawaii are experiencing abnormally dry to drought conditions," Pydynowski said.

No organized tropical storms have directly affected the islands this summer and early autumn.

"While the heavy rainfall will cause some complications, it is much-needed overall."

Honolulu has only received about 15 percent of its average rainfall since Sept. 1. Downpours produced 1.80 inches of rainfall in the city on Aug. 29. The setup early this week could bring rainfall that matches or surpasses that mark.

People heading to or departing from the islands should anticipate airline delays early this week, due to the stormy conditions.

