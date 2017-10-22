East Texas man takes down 416-pound wild hog in backyard

If you’re a feral hog, don’t mess with Texans.

That’s the lesson learned by a 416-pound wild hog that was killed by an East Texas man after wreaking havoc on his property for the past five years.

A man, Joe Clowers in Union Grove, Texas, killed the hog with an AR-15.

"My property lays between some populated areas and I try to maintain an environment like a sanctuary or nursery for the deer to raise fawns," Clowers told the Houston Chronicle.

Texas is home to the largest feral hog population in the United States, with an estimated 4 million hogs statewide, according to local media, and the animals are increasingly finding their way to developed suburbs.

Along with things like mosquitoes, fire ants, snakes and rats, wild hogs are probably one of the more disliked animals in the Lone Star state.

The hog had been preying on the fawns in the area and Clowers said he always stayed armed when visiting his deer feeders in case the beast charged him.

The departed hog will live on as a trophy mounted on the wall in his home, he added.

“He was the big daddy," Clowers said. "I called him the bush beast.”