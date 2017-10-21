Florida toddler pulled out of hot car after accidentally locking himself inside

A Florida toddler had to be rescued by firefighters after he accidentally locked himself inside a hot vehicle, a dramatic video showed.

Apollo Rubin, 2, reportedly grabbed the keys from his mother while outside a mall in Orlando, climbed inside the family's SUV and locked himself inside.

"Went to shut the door. Apollo grabbed the key from (my wife's) hand as she shut the door. We heard the click when Apollo hit the lock on the fob," Ken Rubin, Apollo’s father, told Click Orlando.

The couple called over a police officer who was in the parking lot and asked for their help. The fire department was called in to assist while Rubin called the SUV's manufacturer as well.

The fire department tried to get Apollo to open the door but the young toddler was busy playing inside the vehicle. After a half hour, the young boy became flushed and sweaty. A few minutes before he was rescued, Apollo began to cry.

"Well the next thing that's going to happen is he's going to be passed out and we don't want that," the firefighter told the boy's parents.

With no other choice, the firefighters broke open the car window and released Apollo. Ken Rubin recorded the rescue on his cellphone.

Apollo was examined after the ordeal but paramedics determined the toddler was unharmed.

The Rubin’s told FOX35 they hope their experience would help others in the future.

"Orlando Police Department and fire department both showed up right away on the spot and helped us out, so we're very grateful they were there to help us and they're our heroes for the day," Rubin said.