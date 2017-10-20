Pelican discovered bound, dead in Alabama

Alabama authorities are searching for the person who committed a "sickening'" and "disturbing" crime after a pelican was discovered dead, with black electrical tape bound around its beak and rope wrapped around a wing and its feet.

The state’s Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries agents were investigating the pelican’s death after the bird was found in Baldwin County, according to a Facebook post this week.

The Alabama Ecological Services Field Office posted pictures of the dead bird with a caption asking for any information regarding the "disturbing crime."

“Not only is this a violation of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. It's also a sickening thing to do,” the caption stated.

Under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, it is illegal to take, buy or sell the animals. Any person who violates the act could receive a fine up to $500 or six months behind bars.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.