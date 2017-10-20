Democratic Socialists at Iowa State University call for 'shooting' Trump

A Democratic Socialist student group at an Iowa college appeared to make death threats on Twitter against capitalists and President Trump -- the latter message drawing the attention of the Secret Service.

“COMRADES: stay away from needle drugs! The only dope worth shooting is in the oval office [right now],” Iowa State University's Young Democratic Socialists of America chapter tweeted in September.

The Secret Service told Fox News it was “aware” of the comment.

This month, YDSA tweeted to encourage the hanging and extermination of all “capitalists." After the message drew complaints, Iowa State defended the group on Twitter, saying the tweet was protected speech, according to screen shots of the tweets taken by Campus Reform.

“The left has done a good job radicalizing juggalos, weebs, furries, but I will not rest until ‘hXc’ stands for hang+Xterminate capitalists,” the club wrote Oct. 4 in a since-deleted tweet.

“Juggalos,” “weebs,” and “furries” are slang for different types of fan groups, while “hXc” is a slang term that typically means “hardcore.”

When a student brought the tweet to the university’s attention, Iowa State responded via Twitter that the socialist club’s words “falls under free speech” with a link to available resources if any students “feel threatened or harassed.”

The university did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

One conservative student said the socialist group has called for capitalists to be hanged before, adding members of his campus organization have felt “uneasy and threatened” because of YDSA.

“As the president of our [Turning Point USA] chapter I’ve been repeatedly harassed for my position and my views online and in person from time to time,” Benjamin Whittington told Turning Point News. “We held a debate with them last semester and their reaction was less than stellar.”

Vice Chairman of the ISU College Republicans, Taylor Collins agreed with Whittington.

“If you idolize murderous figures such as Marx, Lenin, and Stalin, people shouldn’t be surprised when those same people condone violence,” Collins said. “These indoctrinated students are just using the tools of the figures they have been taught to worship throughout their education here at Iowa State…This is just another example of the dangers progressive education is having on our youth and it’s very troubling my own university will not [condemn] it.”

The group has also tweeted “capitalism is violent” and has several tweets supporting communism.

The Young Democratic Socialists club is in good standing with the university as an officially registered student organization with around 30 members, according to its website. The group is dedicated to “political education, activism, community organization, and volunteer work centered around the ideals of democratic socialism and achieving social justice.”

YDSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.