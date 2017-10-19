Money being raised for reward in moose poaching case

A Vermont woman is working to raise money for a reward to help game wardens solve a poaching case in which a moose cow was shot out of season and then dragged behind a vehicle for 11 miles.

Wardens say the moose that was shot the night of Sept. 23 in Westmore was lactating and likely had a calf with it when it was killed.

Craftsbury Common resident Cindi Bollettieri started a GoFundMe campaign to raise $2,500 in reward money. She has donated $1,000.

Vermont's top game warden, Col. Jason Batchelder, calls the case "particularly heinous."

Batchelder says the fact that people are giving to this campaign shows that Vermonters will not stand for poaching.