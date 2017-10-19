Military families get surprise $1,300 grocery shopping spree

Ten military families in Idaho went on a $1,300 grocery shopping spree on Tuesday after supermarket chain Albertsons and meat company Eckrich partnered up to thank the troops.

The companies organized the day to thank, honor and support the military families, KIVI reported. David Tippery, who is a member of the U.S. Air Force, said his eyes welled up with tears when Albertsons presented another $1,000 gift card for him to use in the future.

"Then they surprised us with $1,000, and that actually brought a tear to my eye," Tippery told the news station. "We're just so blessed and thankful.”

Eckrich has donated more than $2.5 million since it began partnering with Operation Homefront, a nonprofit organization supporting military families, in 2012.