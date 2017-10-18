Teacher, 35, accused of sex romp with teen boy student at private school

A former teacher’s aide at a Florida school for students with emotional and behavioral disorders had an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old student, police said.

Alana Chasky, 35, who worked at the private Riverdale Country Day School in Palm Bay, was charged with lewd and lascivious battery and distributing obscene material to a minor.

"She was a student's aide and she met this particular victim on the bus," Palm Bay Police Lt. Mike Bandis told FOX35 Orlando. "She rode the bus back and forth...and that's where they met."

Detectives began investigating Chasky last month after the male student’s mother found sexual text messages and images on his cellphone sent back and forth with the teacher, police said. The boy’s mother, however, said she suspected an inappropriate relationship as early as May.

The victim’s mother said her son was spending time with Chasky outside of school since February because Chasky was supposed to be helping him with his behavior problems.

But in May, the boy's mother said she told Chasky to stay away from her son because she thought the relationship was inappropriate. Despite this warning, Chasky continued to pick up the boy and drop him off, police said.

At some point, the relationship between Chasky and the teenager turned sexual, officials said.

The teenager violated a home detention order in place by walking in front of Chasky’s residence in July, authorities said, and, at the time, he told police he had exposed himself to Chasky and the two had cuddled.

Chasky denied being involved with the boy and there was not enough evidence to corroborate a relationship, police said. Chasky was again warned to cease contact with the boy.

Last month, the teenager was arrested in connection with a burglary at Chasky’s home. It was during the ensuing investigation the boy’s mother showed police the text messages.

The boy eventually admitted to police that he and Chasky began a relationship in February and has sex multiple times at her Palm Bay home, authorities said. The teen said the relationship ended at the beginning of September.

Chasky resigned from her position as a teacher in June, Riverdale Country School CEO Michele Maust told News 6.

"We are cooperating with the authorities in their investigation of this alleged event and will continue to do so until its completion,” Maust said. “She voluntarily resigned during the summer. Riverdale Country School remains committed to its mission of meeting the individual educational, therapeutic and behavioral needs of the children and adolescents it serves.”

Chasky remains detained in lieu of $65,000 bail.