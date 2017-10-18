Colorado children's hospital patients receive superhero surprise from police

Colorado children got an exciting surprise after police officers dressed as superheroes rappelled from the roof of an Aurora hospital on Tuesday.

The Aurora Police Department officers, dressed as Spiderman, Iron Man and other superheroes, were seen swinging outside the windows of Children's Hospital Colorado and waving to the kids inside, FOX31 reported.

The department said the exercise was part of their training as a SWAT team.

The patients’ parents and family members were invited to attend the hospital’s first superhero live event. Many of the officers reportedly never rappelled before the demonstration.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.