WINE COUNTRY FIRE: Woman arrested for allegedly stealing credit cards, checkbooks from fire victims

A Californian woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing credit cards, checkbooks and other property from the Santa Rosa fire victims.

Katie Lehnhard, 31, was detained by Petaluma police. A fire victim noticed fraudulent charges against her bank account and reported it to authorities, Petaluma Argus-Courier reported.

A cancelled check provided by the victim reportedly led police to Lehnhard. She reportedly had an arrest warrant and was on probation.

Police said that during the probation search, multiple identifications, credit cards, checkbooks and other property belonging to the fire victims and other Petaluma residents were found.

Some of the belongings are believed to have been stolen from vehicles that were left to burn as the wildfires blazed neighborhoods in Northern California.

Lehnhard was booked into Sonoma County Jail. The case is currently under investigation. Police are contacting victims to assess monetary losses, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Local police is advising all residents to be cautious and ensure their vehicles and other belongings are locked and safe.