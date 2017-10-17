Married teacher and mom, 32, busted after lewd videos show 'threesome sex' and partying in 'panties' with teen boy students

A married high school teacher accused of having sex with an underage student allegedly appeared in a raunchy Snapchat video wearing only “a shirt and panties” while drinking with two shirtless minors, one of whom allegedly said he was “gettin’ in deep” and having “threesomes” with the 32-year-old woman.

Samantha Lee Ciotta, a mother of two, was arrested on September 20 and charged with unlawful sex and oral copulation with a minor but could face additional charges after the scandalous video came to light, Patch.com reported.

According to the website, a student at Beaumont High School in California spotted the risqué video in August and asked the teen who posted it if it was “Mrs. Ciotta.”

“Yes…Bro, I’m getting in deep…been f-----g (Ciotta) and getting threesomes for the past couple weeks (at her house),” the student allegedly responded.

Beaumont Unified School District officials were made aware of the video on September 1 and contacted police about rumors Ciotta appeared half-naked with the alleged victim and other underage students, according to documents obtained by Patch.com.

Another teen who appeared in the explicit video told an unidentified adult that Ciotta was having sex with a student and said “if [police] have her phone, then they will find out.”

Police were able to obtain a warrant for Ciotta’s cell phone and home where they discovered a hand written note to her husband explaining the relationship with her underage student, as well as the alleged victim’s school records, Patch reported.

Ciotta was arrested September 20 but was released from custody the next day after she posted $150,000 bail.

According to police documents, the former English teacher took an interest in the then 14-year-old victim described as “disruptive” while he was failing her freshman class in 2015.

The alleged victim’s guardian told Patch she first noticed a change in his behavior when he came home with expensive shoes and a new iPhone she now believes were gifts from Ciotta.

The guardian explained she knew something was going on between the student and teacher when Ciotta “attacked” her during a school meeting about her upbringing of the boy. “I told her to stay away from him,” the guardian said.

According to Patch, Ciotta's husband Scott filed for divorce October 4 and was granted temporary sole custody of their two young children.