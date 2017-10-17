ACLU seeks to ban transgender bathroom initiative in Montana

The ACLU of Montana is challenging the constitutionality of a proposed ballot initiative that would require transgender residents to use public bathrooms that correspond with their sex at birth.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in District Court in Cascade County on behalf of seven transgender Montanans, the parents of a transgender 9-year-old and the City of Missoula. Bozeman voted Monday to join the effort.

The lawsuit argues the Locker Room Privacy Act would deprive transgender Montanans from equal protection under the law and violate their right to privacy. It asks the court to declare the initiative unconstitutional and to prevent it from being placed on the ballot.

Montana Family Foundation President Jeff Lazloffy argues that predators claim they are transgender to access public bathrooms used by the opposite sex.