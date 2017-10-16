Prosecutor: 'S-Town' figure pleads guilty to burglary, theft

An Alabama man featured in the hit podcast "S-Town" has pleaded guilty to criminal charges linked to events that occurred in the serial.

Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson says Tyler Goodson pleaded guilty Monday to a felony burglary charge and two misdemeanor counts of theft and criminal trespassing.

Jackson says Goodson will receive a 10-year suspended sentence and spend five years on probation under an agreement.

Neither Goodson nor a defense lawyer immediately returned messages seeking comment.

Goodson was named in a multi-count indictment alleging he took lumber, old vehicles and a laptop computer from the property of his friend John B. McLemore, the main character in "S-Town."

Jackson says Judge Don McMillan will hold a hearing later on whether Goodson has to pay restitution.