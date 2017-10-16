California firefighters show support, raise American flag after wildfires consume symbol

As firefighters across Northern California work to battle the raging wildfires that have left at least 40 people dead, a group of first responders offered a sign of support last week to fellow rescuers impacted by the flames.

While working mutual aid in Santa Rosa, deputies with the San Mateo Sheriff's Office came across fire crews outside Santa Rosa Fire Department Station 5, according to the San Mateo Organization of Sheriff’s Sergeants.

As fire crews from Station 5 were out fighting the fire the previous night, their station burned down and their American flag was scorched right off the flagpole outside.

The sheriff's organization captured the moment a fire crew from neighboring Contra Costa County brought a new flag to Station 5, and raised it up to the flagpole as a sign of support.

"As so many in the North Bay and beyond are struck by the sadness and devastation of such tremendous loss, it would seem sharing any any small moments of hope are worth that much more," the group wrote on Facebook.

Lighter winds on Monday made it easier to attack the flames, offering crews a better chance to get the upper hand on the inferno that has destroyed thousands of homes and businesses in the state's famed wine country.

"The weather has not been in our favor over the past week in general, but we are still marching forward with our progress," Daniel Berlant, spokesman for California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said Monday.