Driver in fiery crash hailed cab as passenger burned to death, police say

The driver in a fiery crash in Brooklyn, N.Y., early Friday morning hailed a cab and left the scene — leaving his female passenger burning to death inside the flame-engulfed car, according to police.

Saeed Ahmad, 23, of Brooklyn, took the taxi to Maimonides Hospital in the Borough Park neighborhood, leaving his flaming 2007 Infiniti G35 sedan with the victim inside, cops said.

The charred body of Harleen Grewel, 25, of Astoria, Queens, N.Y., was discovered in the front passenger seat after firefighters extinguished the flames from the 4 a.m. crash.

Cops caught up with Ahmed at the hospital, where he was being treated for burns to his extremities.

He was later arrested on charges of criminally negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and speeding.

Cops say Ahmad, of Mill Basin, Brooklyn, had lost control of his car as it was heading westbound near Centre Street in the Red Hook neighborhood. The car burst into flames after striking a concrete barrier.