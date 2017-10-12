Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME

Sheriff: Deputy shoots and wounds woman, then kills self

Associated Press

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. –  Authorities say a Florida sheriff's deputy shot and wounded a woman and then fatally shot himself.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the shooting happened shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday in a gated Boynton Beach neighborhood.

The names and races of those involved have not been released. The sheriff's office said the woman was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition. The deputy died at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.