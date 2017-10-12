Sentencing postponed for parents of sons involved with ISIS

A judge has postponed indefinitely the sentencing of a North Texas couple who lied to authorities about the activities of their sons in the Middle East.

The delay of the scheduled Thursday sentencing of 57-year-old Mohommad Hasnain Ali and 49-year-old Sumaiya Ali comes after they received a court hearing behind closed doors. Their attorney did not return a message seeking comment, and a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office declined to comment.

The Alis had pleaded guilty in federal court in June to making a false statement about international terrorism and had reached an agreement with prosecutors for probation and $5,000 fine each.

Federal court records allege their sons, 27-year-old Arman Ali and 26 year-old Omar Ali of Plano, traveled to Syria to fight alongside the Islamic State group.