NYC home invasion turns deadly for elderly couple

A home invasion in Brooklyn turned deadly on Wednesday — with a 91-year-old man dying in front of his 100-year-old wife after being hog-tied by four goons, cops said.

The elderly couple had been sitting inside of their Bedford-Stuyvesant home when the crooks snuck into the residence and set upon them around 3:30 p.m., according to police.

The suspects targeted the woman first — creeping up behind her, throwing a blanket over her head and tying her up with a cord — before doing the same to her husband.

They then rummaged through the apartment and took an unknown amount of property before fleeing, cops said.

The centenarian somehow managed to free herself and call cops, but her husband was unable to do so. He was later taken to Interfaith Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A source told The Post that police believe he died sometime during the crime. It’s unclear how, though.

