The Latest: LSU pledge's BAC level was 6 times legal limit

The Latest on the hazing charges against 10 people in the death of a Louisiana State University fraternity pledge (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

A coroner says a Louisiana State University fraternity pledge's blood-alcohol content level was more than six times the legal limit for driving at the time of his death last month.

East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Beau Clark said Wednesday that 18-year-old freshman Maxwell Gruver died of acute alcohol intoxication with aspiration. Clark says an autopsy found Gruver inhaled vomit and other fluid into his lungs.

Clark ruled Gruver's death was an accident, but police secured warrants to arrest 10 people on hazing charges after investigating. One of the suspects also faces a negligent homicide charge.

LSU police said Gruver, a freshman from Roswell, Georgia, died at a Baton Rouge hospital on Sept. 14 after a night of drinking at the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house.

9:27 a.m.

Ten people are facing hazing charges in the death of a Louisiana State University fraternity pledge after a night of drinking last month.

A LSU statement on Wednesday says one of the 10 suspects also faces a negligent homicide charge in the death of 18-year-old Maxwell Gruver, a freshman from Roswell, Georgia.

LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard says eight of the suspects are LSU students.

Gruver died at a hospital on Sept. 14 after Phi Delta Theta members found him lying on a couch at the fraternity house and couldn't tell if he was breathing.

A coroner said hospital tests found a "highly elevated" blood-alcohol level in Gruver's body.

Witnesses told police that the fraternity's pledges were forced to drink to excess the night before Gruver's death.